American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 33,226 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $203,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

