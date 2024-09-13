American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 373,229 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,229 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.57% of Equity Residential worth $151,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after buying an additional 5,925,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 309,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.