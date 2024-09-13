American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 49,232 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $156,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

