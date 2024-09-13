American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.42% of Occidental Petroleum worth $233,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

