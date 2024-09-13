American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,624 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Parker-Hannifin worth $166,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $16,820,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $587.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.51.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.43.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

