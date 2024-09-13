American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,624 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Parker-Hannifin worth $166,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $16,820,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $587.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.51.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on PH. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PH
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.