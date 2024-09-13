American Century Companies Inc. Has $222.84 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $222,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

EMR stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.