American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 28,327 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $209,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
