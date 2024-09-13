American Century Companies Inc. Sells 133,002 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,002 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hilton Worldwide worth $215,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $216.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.20.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

