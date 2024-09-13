American Century Companies Inc. Sells 21,166 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.56% of Biogen worth $190,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Biogen by 17.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.96. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.