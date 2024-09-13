American Century Companies Inc. Sells 549,130 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $146,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

