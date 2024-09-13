American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

