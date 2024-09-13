American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) to Issue $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.
American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.
American Tower Stock Performance
AMT stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
