American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) to Issue $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

