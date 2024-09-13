Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Cut to Hold at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial cut shares of Amex Exploration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMX

Amex Exploration Price Performance

About Amex Exploration

Shares of CVE AMX opened at C$1.18 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.68 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.