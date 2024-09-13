Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 39,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $330.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.