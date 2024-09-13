Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.