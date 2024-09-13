Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $92.65

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,739,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

