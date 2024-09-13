Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $68.93

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,539,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

