Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $44.50

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.71.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $70,917,000. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 204.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 591,980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,762,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after acquiring an additional 537,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,863,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,696,000 after acquiring an additional 407,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.