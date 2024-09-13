Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $96.22

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.22.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vertiv by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

