Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE: PAC) in the last few weeks:

9/5/2024 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/30/2024 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $177.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/28/2024 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

