Analyzing Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 1 0 2.17 Chord Energy 0 2 9 0 2.82

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $202.10, indicating a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.05% 22.09% 11.51% Chord Energy 20.83% 15.06% 10.60%

Dividends

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chord Energy pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Chord Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $42.49 billion 1.63 $6.10 billion $2.51 13.00 Chord Energy $4.43 billion 1.25 $1.02 billion $21.31 6.23

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Chord Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

