Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 514,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,395. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%.

Featured Articles

