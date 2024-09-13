Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.19 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $256.26 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02533599 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 325 active market(s) with $10,691,239.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

