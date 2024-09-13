Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 78.5% in August

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 47.7 %

AEHL opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.