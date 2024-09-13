Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.4 %

APO stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

