Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of APGOF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Silver
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.