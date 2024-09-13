Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

Shares of APGOF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.