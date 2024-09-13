Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 79.9% in August

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the August 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

