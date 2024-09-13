Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.62.
Apple Stock Up 0.0 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14,145.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,558,826 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
