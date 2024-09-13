Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14,145.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,558,826 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.