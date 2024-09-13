Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 1,637,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,851. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Aramark by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aramark by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 417,472 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

