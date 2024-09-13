Arbitrum Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $139.01 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.51788304 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $108,612,931.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

