Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. 1,231,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,754,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 48.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.