Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.94 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Ardor has a market cap of $66.13 million and $5.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00041271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

