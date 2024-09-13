Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $156.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARES. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.42.

NYSE ARES opened at $143.83 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,315 shares of company stock worth $109,487,356. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

