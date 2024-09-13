Arista Networks’ (ANET) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $355.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.20 and its 200 day moving average is $312.75. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

