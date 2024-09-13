Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AROW

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $56,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth about $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.