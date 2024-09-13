Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.