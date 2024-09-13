Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.63

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 263258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

