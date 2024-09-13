Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 7.6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 517,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,221,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.