Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 30,860 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 30,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $214,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 501,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arteris Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

