Arvinas’ (ARVN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARVN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.