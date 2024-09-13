ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Down 12%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94). 20,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 25,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.07).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.84. The company has a market capitalization of £71.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

