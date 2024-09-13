Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.