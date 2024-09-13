Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $14.58. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 120,269 shares traded.

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

