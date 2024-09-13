Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$0.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of C$113.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.91.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

