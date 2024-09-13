ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $800.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $946.34.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.