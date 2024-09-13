ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.
ASOS Company Profile
