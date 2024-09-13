Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Lith Karen Van Sells 8,061 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

