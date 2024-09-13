AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Up 180.4% in August

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 9.2 %

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.