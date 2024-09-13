Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) versus Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Critical Contrast

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astera Labs and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astera Labs presently has a consensus target price of $71.36, indicating a potential upside of 72.54%. Given Astera Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $229.55 million 28.05 -$26.26 million N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

This table compares Astera Labs and Dialog Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Astera Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Astera Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Dialog Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.