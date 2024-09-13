Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

CVE:AEP opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.03003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$253,500.00. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

